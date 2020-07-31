PM Barzani Commemorates 8,000 Barzani Victims of Anfal Campaign

Commemorating the 8,000 Barzani victims of the Anfal campaign by the former Iraqi Baath regime, led by Saddam al-Hussein, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Friday that the campaign was the beginning of a large-scale genocide against the Kurdish people in the country.



On 31 July 1983, the Baath regime forces rounded up 8,000 Barzanis, including men and boys, killed and buried the innocent people in mass graves across the southern deserts of Iraq.



The Kurdish premier reaffirmed his cabinet's commitment to serving the families of Anfal victims and martyrs.



He also noted that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) would spare no efforts to compensate the Anfal victims in cooperations with the Iraqi government.