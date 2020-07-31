Nine killed in car bomb blast in Syria's Ras al-Ain



A car bomb explosion resulted in the killing of 15 people in Syria's Ras al-Ain, also known as Sari Kani, a war monitor said on Thursday.



The Syrian Observatory said in a report that the bomb attack targeted a joint military checkpoint of al-Hamzat brigade and civilian police.



The explosion also wounded over 15 people, including fighters and civilians, the monitor said, noting that "some of them are in critical condition."



According to SOHR, "15 people, mostly civilians, were killed in four explosions in Ras al-Ain in a week, and at least 32 people were injured, some seriously."