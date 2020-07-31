Iraq lost $480 billion in 17 years, professor says citing official data

Raed Al-Azzawi, a professor of international relations, said that militias began penetrating inside the Iraqi state since 2005, as Sadr's movement controlled the Ministry of Electricity, stressing that Iraq, during 17 years, according to official data, lost about 480 billion dollars in its wealth.



Al-Azzawi confirmed, during an interview with Al-Hadath satellite channel, today, Friday, that the deep state in Iraq was founded on the basis of weapons and funding, noting that it is frequented by many that Iran helped Iraq to finance ISIS, but the fact is that Iran has not spent a single dollar.