Daily coronavirus cases exceed 3,000 for 1st time in Iraq

On Friday, the Iraqi Ministry of Health announced that coronavirus daily cases exceeded 3,000 for the first time, recording 3,346 new cases, and confirming the recovery of 1,888 patients.



This toll is considered the highest number since the disease entered Iraq.



A statement by the ministry stated, "70 deaths and 1,888 cases of recovery were recorded during the same period," meaning during the last 24 hours.

On Thursday, the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced that 2,963 cases and 68 deaths from the Corona virus had been recorded.



In Iraq, there are 124,609 cases, 4,741 deaths, and 87,434 recovery cases in total.