Iraq detects Kathyusha missile ready for launch in Baghdad

The Security Media Cell in Iraq announced today, Friday, that a Katyusha rocket, intended for launch in Baghdad, was found.



"The security forces were able to find a Katyusha missile intended for launch in the Jabour al-Shaarah area, in the section of the first regiment in the 24th Infantry Brigade, 6th Division, in Baghdad," the cell said in a statement.



The statement added that "the missile was dismantled and lifted by the engineering effort".



The Security Media Cell announced yesterday, Thursday, the fall of two Katyusha rockets in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport.