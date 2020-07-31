Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 01 August 2020
Friday، 31 July 2020 04:25 PM

Russia vows to respond to EU sanctions for alleged cyberattacks

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday it would respond with reciprocal measures to European Union travel and financial sanctions against a department of Russia's military intelligence service for alleged cyberattacks, Reuters reported.


"Of course this unfriendly action by the EU will not be left unanswered," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the sanctions were politically-motivated. "In diplomacy everything is reciprocal."


In its first ever sanctions related to cybercrime, the EU targeted the department for special technologies of the Russian military intelligence service, known as Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

