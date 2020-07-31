Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday، 31 July 2020 04:19 PM

AI: Iran ignored pleas to help control coronavirus in prisons

Amnesty International announced disclosing leaked letters showing that Iran has ignored repeated pleas to help control coronavirus inside prisons.

 

The organization reviewed copies of four letters signed by officials at Iran’s Prisons Organization, which operates under the supervision of the judiciary, to the Ministry of Health, raising the alarm over serious shortages of protective equipment, disinfectant products, and essential medical devices, AI said.

 

The Ministry of Health failed to respond, and Iran’s prisons remain catastrophically unequipped for outbreaks, AI added.

