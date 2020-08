The Iranian Health Ministry announces 2,674 new coronavirus cases and 197 new deaths.

During her daily briefing, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said out of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 1,523 were hospitalized.



The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 16,766 Iranians, up by 197 in the past 24 hours, she said.