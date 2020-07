The US Department of State said in a statement that Iran's IRGC is directly involved in building the Fordo uranium enrichment facility, which keeps it under UN sanctions.

New US sanctions were imposed against Iran to restrict the supply of metals and materials that Iran can use for its nuclear, missile and military programs, the statement added.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran’s nuclear, military and ballistic programs pose “a serious threat to international peace and security.”