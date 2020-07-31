Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 31 July 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 2,963 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths In pictures: Iraqis try to stay cool in 51C heatwave Iraqi government implements wide-ranging measures to secure border crossings Almost 2,000 traumatised children abandoned in Iraq after Isis captivity Iraq says nearly 560 killed in anti-government unrest Tunisia Parliament Speaker Ghannouchi escapes vote of no confidence US imposes sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Al Assad’s eldest son Hafez Iraqi health official expects new COVID-19 wave as daily cases hit record high Iraq's medical staff bear the toll of the coronavirus crisis WHO concludes COVID-19 awareness-raising campaign in Baghdad
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 31 July 2020 01:28 AM

Rockets fall in vicinity of Baghdad International Airport

iraq
The Iraqi army said in a statement, Thursday, that two Katyusha rockets landed in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport.

The army added that the missiles were launched from two different locations near the international road in the Radwaniyah area in the capital, Baghdad.

Agence France-Presse said this attack was the 39th of its kind since October in Iraq.

The Iraqi Security Media Cell indicated that no injuries or damage were reported as a result of the accident.
Related Stories
Read
ce3873f6e-114903

Iraqi Interior Min. reveals names of officers accused of killing protesters 30 July 2020 10:46 PM

2

Iraq reports 2,963 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths 30 July 2020 06:35 PM

_113753411_tv062693427

In pictures: Iraqis try to stay cool in 51C heatwave 30 July 2020 06:15 PM

108178360_3105161639591812_7590068272653572372_o

Iraqi government implements wide-ranging measures to secure border crossings 30 July 2020 06:00 PM

PRI_159731942

Almost 2,000 traumatised children abandoned in Iraq after Isis captivity 30 July 2020 05:50 PM

bc36be127fef6f8b8e5a7761d1101ab9

Iraq says nearly 560 killed in anti-government unrest 30 July 2020 05:39 PM

blood-sample-lab-laboratory-scientist-medical-health-test-science

Iraq reports 2968 new coronavirus cases, 68 deaths 30 July 2020 12:52 AM

1

Iraqi health official expects new COVID-19 wave as daily cases hit record high 29 July 2020 06:27 PM

Comments