Rockets fall in vicinity of Baghdad International Airport

The Iraqi army said in a statement, Thursday, that two Katyusha rockets landed in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport.



The army added that the missiles were launched from two different locations near the international road in the Radwaniyah area in the capital, Baghdad.



Agence France-Presse said this attack was the 39th of its kind since October in Iraq.



The Iraqi Security Media Cell indicated that no injuries or damage were reported as a result of the accident.