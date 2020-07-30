Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 31 July 2020
Thursday، 30 July 2020 10:46 PM

Iraqi Interior Min. reveals names of officers accused of killing protesters

Iraqi Interior Minister Othman Al-Ghanmi revealed on Thursday the names of those accused of killing demonstrators during the demonstrations that took place in the capital Baghdad in the middle of this week.

Al-Ghanimi said during a press conference that "the three accused of killing the demonstrators are each of Major Ahmed Salam, the aide of the fourth regiment commander, 2nd Brigade, the law enforcement force, who admitted to using his personal weapon to kill the demonstrators, and his personal weapon was found in his car with 143 cartridges."

 

The second is "Lieutenant Hussein Jabbar Jihad, commander of the second company in the forces of order, also confessed to using a rifle for hunting."

Al-Ghanimi stressed that "the third defendant is affiliated with the police, Alaa Fadel in the same force," noting that "their statements are believed before the competent investigating judge, and they are arrested in accordance with Article 406, first of the penal code for" premeditated and premeditated murder and the death penalty. "

