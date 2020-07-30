Ukraine says will seek maximum compensation over Iran plane crash

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday said that Kiev will "strive" to obtain the highest possible compensation from Iran for the relatives of the victims of the Ukrainian Airlines plane that crashed after take-off from Tehran airport in January 2020.



"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will strive to obtain maximum compensation," in the wake of the start of talks in particular with an Iranian delegation in Kiev on Thursday, he said in a video broadcast by his media office.



The Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off on January 8, killing all of the 176 people on board, the majority of whom were Iranian and Canadian.



After three days of denial, the Iranian forces claimed responsibility for the "accidental" shooting down of the plane.