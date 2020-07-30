Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 31 July 2020
Thursday، 30 July 2020 07:34 PM

Nasrallah's son denies he was targeted in assassination attempt in Iraq

Jawad Nasrallah, the son of the Secretary General of the Hezbollah militia, Hassan Nasrallah, denied that the latter had been subjected to an assassination attempt in Baghdad.

A Kuwaiti newspaper reported that an assassination attempt in Baghdad targeted Jawad, the son of the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah, a few weeks ago.

The Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida attributed to a source in the Iranian Quds Force that Jawad Nasrallah had survived his convoy's gunfire from a car that was chasing him in the Al-Jadiriya area in Baghdad.

The newspaper added that Jawad Nasrallah had traveled 3 weeks ago to Tehran, carrying a special message from his father to the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.
