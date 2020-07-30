Russian project to reduce Iran's influence in southern Syria comes into effect

It appears that the reduction of Iranian influence in the areas of southern Syria is actually coming into effect, with hundreds of fighters ending the beginning of this week for a military course in the ranks of the Fifth Legion, a coalition of armed groups opposed to the President of the Syrian regime, Bashar al-Assad, supported at the same time by Russia, Al-Arabiya Arabic reported.



Military sources from the city of Daraa, located in the south of Syria on the border with Jordan, said that "groups within the Fifth Legion increased the numbers of its members, after hundreds of opponents of Assad joined them at the request of Russia."



According to the sources, the Iranian presence in Daraa and its countryside and the countryside of the Syrian governorate of Quneitra began to decline as a result of pressure exerted by the Russian police and local forces supporting it against the militias affiliated with and supported by Tehran.



According to the information obtained by Al-Arabiya.net, “The pressures included preventing the Iranian-backed groups from stationing in new places in the region and separating their points of spread from each other geographically through the concentration of barriers to the Fifth Corps between them.”



In addition to the Russian pressure on the Iranian militias, these groups received painful air strikes targeting their headquarters in Daraa and other Syrian regions on the border with Iraq. As a result, it lost at least 60 of its fighters in just one month, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



For its part, local sources confirmed to Al Arabiya.net that Israel will not accept the Iranian presence on its borders in its current form, therefore, "Moscow is trying to limit the influence of Tehran and the groups it supports in those areas in order not to turn into a direct Israeli-Iranian conflict arena, and for this reason it allows It has the right to stay on the border areas with Iraq only. "



The sources added that "the Russian attempts may take a long time, but they will eventually lead to the end of the militias backed by Tehran, which is clear now. Those groups have started weakening since their loss at the beginning of this year to Qasim Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, who was overseeing Some of her military activities personally. "



She revealed that there are "serious Israeli-Russian-American discussions on the role of these militias and how to end them, especially as they control entire towns and cities on the Syrian border with Iraq."



She stressed that "the Russian plan guarantees the encirclement of Iranian militias in small pockets rather than their current control of strategic locations."



The coming months will see a further rise for the Fifth Corps at the expense of the militias backed by Tehran, as Moscow tries to attract more opponents and ex-fighters to its ranks, according to the same sources.



Moscow usually plays the role of mediator between the leaders of the "Fifth Legion" and the Assad forces, when clashes erupt from time to time between the two parties in the city of Daraa and its countryside. Russian officials also hold meetings regularly with Legion's commanders.



The areas where the militias supported by Tehran, in southern Syria, were under the control of the armed opposition before they reconciled with the Assad government more than two years ago and returned to their control again.