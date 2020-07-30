Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 31 July 2020
Thursday، 30 July 2020 06:00 PM

Iraqi government implements wide-ranging measures to secure border crossings

108178360_3105161639591812_7590068272653572372_o
Iraq’s Joint Operations Command announced that it was deploying military forces to Iraq’s land border crossings and sea ports.

The deployment follows a pledge by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to assert the authority of the state over all of Iraq’s border crossings to root out corrupt practices, stop the loss of billions of dollars in import duties and impose the rule of law.

The military forces have been deployed to the Um Qasr and Khor Al-Zubair sea ports, and to the Shalamcheh, Abu Flus, Badrah, Al-Mundhiriyah, Al-Shayb and Zarbatiyah land border crossings with Iran.

Forces were also deployed to Safwan land border crossing with Kuwait, Al-Qaim border crossing with Syria, Trebil with Jordan and to Arar border crossing with Saudi Arabia.

Iraq’s Ministry of Defence also announced that Basra Operations Command is securing the perimeter of the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran by constructing a trench and other barriers to prevent smugglers from using unofficial entry points near the border crossing to evade the official customs post.

