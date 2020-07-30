Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 31 July 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 2,963 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths In pictures: Iraqis try to stay cool in 51C heatwave Iraqi government implements wide-ranging measures to secure border crossings Almost 2,000 traumatised children abandoned in Iraq after Isis captivity Iraq says nearly 560 killed in anti-government unrest Tunisia Parliament Speaker Ghannouchi escapes vote of no confidence US imposes sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Al Assad’s eldest son Hafez Iraqi health official expects new COVID-19 wave as daily cases hit record high Iraq's medical staff bear the toll of the coronavirus crisis WHO concludes COVID-19 awareness-raising campaign in Baghdad
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 30 July 2020 02:42 PM

Iranian delegation arrives in Kiev to discuss compensation for downed Ukrainian flight

Ukraine plane crash

Iranian news agencies on Thursday reported that a delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand has arrived in Kiev for talks with the Ukrainian authorities over the downing of Flight PS752 over Tehran on January 8.


Last week Ukrainian authorities said Iran had promised to send a delegation to Ukraine to negotiate compensation. This was earlier confirmed by Baharvand who said the delegation accompanying him to Kiev would consist of several organizations including the Civil Aviation Organization (CAO), the Legal Affairs Bureau of the Presidential Office, and the Judiciary.


Baharvand commented that the amount of the compensation had not been proposed by any of the parties yet and would be determined on the basis of international laws regarding such incidents.

 

Iranian authorities and government and semi-government news agencies have downplayed "compensation" as the main subject of the talks. Mehr News Agency has reported that the delegation will discuss "various technical and legal aspects of the incident".


"The flight was unintentionally shot down by an Iranian air defense unit," the Mehr report claims and repeats the official line that the operator of the missile system that downed the flight shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8 "had mistaken the Boeing jetliner for a cruise missile".


Ukraine, however, has rejected attribution of the incident to "human error".


On July 22, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuelba said Iran must admit its international legal responsibility for shooting down the Ukrainian plane, apologize and provide assurance that such events will never happen again, conduct a technical investigation in accordance with the requirements of the Chicago Convention, conduct an impartial and independent criminal investigation, and bring all the guilty to justice.


"I emphasize, all the guilty," he said and added that Iran must pay proper compensation.

Related Stories
Read
fordo

IRGC directly involved in building Fordo uranium enrichment facility: US 31 July 2020 01:41 AM

pompeo2

US expands scope of Iran metals sanctions: Pompeo 31 July 2020 01:30 AM

khamenei bp

Unrealistic to expect Iranian regime to change its behavior 30 July 2020 10:01 PM

ukraine

Ukraine says will seek maximum compensation over Iran plane crash 30 July 2020 09:52 PM

34298673_9ea95f13a2_w

Nasrallah's son denies he was targeted in assassination attempt in Iraq 30 July 2020 07:34 PM

878

Tunisia Parliament Speaker Ghannouchi escapes vote of no confidence 30 July 2020 04:47 PM

pompeo-picture-_wide-77f190f43f701766c251773377705dc68dda3e50

China, Iran, Russia on agenda as Pompeo testifies in U.S. Senate 30 July 2020 02:38 PM

oil

Iraq increases oil exports in July, pumps above OPEC+ target 30 July 2020 02:36 PM

Comments