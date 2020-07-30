Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 31 July 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 2,963 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths In pictures: Iraqis try to stay cool in 51C heatwave Iraqi government implements wide-ranging measures to secure border crossings Almost 2,000 traumatised children abandoned in Iraq after Isis captivity Iraq says nearly 560 killed in anti-government unrest Tunisia Parliament Speaker Ghannouchi escapes vote of no confidence US imposes sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Al Assad’s eldest son Hafez Iraqi health official expects new COVID-19 wave as daily cases hit record high Iraq's medical staff bear the toll of the coronavirus crisis WHO concludes COVID-19 awareness-raising campaign in Baghdad
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 30 July 2020 02:38 PM

China, Iran, Russia on agenda as Pompeo testifies in U.S. Senate

pompeo-picture-_wide-77f190f43f701766c251773377705dc68dda3e50

U.S. lawmakers expect to question Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on dealings with China and Russia, the decision to move troops out of Germany and weapons exports when the country’s top diplomat offers rare public testimony in the Senate on Thursday. 


Pompeo will testify at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing for the first time in 15 months, discussing the State Department’s annual budget request. 


Foreign Relations Committee Democrats released a report this week that harshly criticized Pompeo’s tenure at State, saying he had harmed the department’s ability to conduct diplomacy by leaving jobs open for months, treating career diplomats poorly and promoting a culture of retaliation. 

“This is not just about an attack on one federal agency; it is a disgrace to American values and leadership, and puts our national security at risk,” said Senator Bob Menendez, the foreign relations panel’s top Democrat. 


Lawmakers are also likely to ask Pompeo about President Donald Trump’s abrupt firing in May of Steve Linick, the State Department inspector general, as he investigated arms sales to Saudi Arabia and allegations that Pompeo improperly ordered a taxpayer-funded subordinate to handle personal errands. 
Pompeo has denied wrongdoing. 

A host of other issues are also on lawmakers’ minds, Senate aides said. Among them are deteriorating relations with China, after Washington and Beijing each closed one of the other country’s consulates and Pompeo recently announced an end to Hong Kong’s special trading status. 


Lawmakers also want to ask about tensions with Iran heightened by military exercises in the Gulf and plans to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany in fallout from Trump’s long-simmering feud with NATO ally Berlin. 


They also are concerned about Trump’s plans to allow more drone exports and reports that Russia offered bounties for the killing of Americans in Afghanistan.

Related Stories
Read
fordo

IRGC directly involved in building Fordo uranium enrichment facility: US 31 July 2020 01:41 AM

pompeo2

US expands scope of Iran metals sanctions: Pompeo 31 July 2020 01:30 AM

khamenei bp

Unrealistic to expect Iranian regime to change its behavior 30 July 2020 10:01 PM

ukraine

Ukraine says will seek maximum compensation over Iran plane crash 30 July 2020 09:52 PM

34298673_9ea95f13a2_w

Nasrallah's son denies he was targeted in assassination attempt in Iraq 30 July 2020 07:34 PM

878

Tunisia Parliament Speaker Ghannouchi escapes vote of no confidence 30 July 2020 04:47 PM

Ukraine plane crash

Iranian delegation arrives in Kiev to discuss compensation for downed Ukrainian flight 30 July 2020 02:42 PM

oil

Iraq increases oil exports in July, pumps above OPEC+ target 30 July 2020 02:36 PM

Comments