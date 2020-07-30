Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 30 July 2020
Thursday، 30 July 2020 02:19 AM

Saudi proposal on Yemen: step toward political solution

After Saudi Arabia announced, on Wednesday, a mechanism to accelerate the implementation of the Riyadh agreement between Yemen between the legitimate government and the Southern Transitional Council, and the consent of the two parties to it, several international bodies welcomed this step, considering that it constitutes an additional impetus to reach a lasting peaceful solution, Al-Arabiya Arabic reported.

In this context, the US embassy in Saudi Arabia announced on Twitter, quoting Ambassador John Abi Zaid that America welcomes Saudi Arabia's proposal to accelerate the implementation of the Riyadh agreement.

He added, "We value the role of King Salman, the Crown Prince, and the Deputy Minister of Defense in bringing the views of the parties closer together to restore unity in Yemen."

He also stressed that the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement represents an essential step towards achieving a lasting peace for the Yemeni people, noting that achieving peace and unity in Yemen is necessary for regional stability and meeting the urgent needs of the Yemeni people.

"We reiterate our continued support for the efforts led by the United Nations to move forward in the political process in Yemen," he said.

British approval

For his part, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab expressed his country's welcome to the move. He said in a tweet on Twitter, Wednesday: The Riyadh agreement is a major step towards a peaceful and sustainable solution to the Yemeni conflict. He added that the announcement of a mechanism to accelerate the implementation of this agreement represents an important progress in the Yemeni file.

He also said: "I encourage all Yemeni parties to continue this negotiating spirit."

Chinese approval
In turn, China welcomed that initiative or mechanism, and the Chinese embassy in Yemen said on Twitter: The consultation on accelerating the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement has made encouraging progress. She added: "We extend our welcome to the legitimate Yemeni government, the Southern Transitional Council, Saudi Arabia, and all parties concerned to accelerate the implementation of the Riyadh agreement."

She also stressed that this step contributes to restoring stability in the south and strengthening the Yemeni political process.

