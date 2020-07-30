Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 30 July 2020
Thursday، 30 July 2020 01:55 AM

KSA proposes mechanism to accelerate implementation of deal on Yemen

An official source in Saudi Arabia confirmed, on Tuesday evening, that the Kingdom is keen to implement the Riyadh agreement between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council, which was signed on November 5, 2019.

He added, "As a complement to the Kingdom's efforts to achieve security and stability and implement the Riyadh agreement, the Kingdom has provided the parties with a mechanism to accelerate the work of the agreement through executive points," according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The mechanism includes these points: "The continuation of the ceasefire and escalation between the legitimate government and the Southern Transitional Council, which has been in effect since June 22, 2020, the southern transitional council's announcement to abandon self-administration, the implementation of the Riyadh agreement, and the appointment of a governor and security director for the governorate of Aden."

It also includes: "Entrusting the Yemeni Prime Minister to form a government of political efficiencies within 30 days, the exit of the military forces from Aden out of the governorate, the separation of the forces of the two parties in Abyan, and returning them to their previous positions, and issuing a decision to form members of the government equally between the north and south, including the ministers nominated by the Southern Transitional Council, as soon as this is completed, and they begin their work tasks in Aden and continue to complete the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement in all its points and paths.
