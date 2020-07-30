Syria investigates interception of Iranian plane by fighter jets: official

The Director-General of the Iran Civil Aviation Organization's accident investigation office, Hassan Rezaei, announced that Syria is investigating the interception of Iranian fighter aircraft by some fighter jets.



Rezaei office confirmed that the investigation is underway by the Syrian Aviation Organization regarding the accident of the interception of the Iranian "Mahan" passenger plane that was flying on the international flight path in the airspace of Syria, which resulted in the injury of a number of passengers and crew members of the plane.