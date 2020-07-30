Iraq reports 2968 new coronavirus cases, 68 deaths

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported Wednesday 2968 coronavirus cases and 68 deaths of the novel virus during the past 24 hours.



In a press statement, it states that 18,556 samples were examined in all the specialized laboratories in Iraq for this day, and thus the total number of samples examined since the beginning of the disease registration is 965,317 samples."



It added, "2399 recoveries were recorded during the same period."



The total number of cases in Iraq reached 118,300, in addition to 4,603 deaths.