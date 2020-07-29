Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 30 July 2020
Breaking
US imposes sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Al Assad’s eldest son Hafez Iraqi health official expects new COVID-19 wave as daily cases hit record high Iraq's medical staff bear the toll of the coronavirus crisis WHO concludes COVID-19 awareness-raising campaign in Baghdad Iraq reports highest daily rise in coronavirus cases Massive fire caused by blast at a parking lot in Iranian Kurdish province Iraqi PM, UK envoy discuss security, economic challenges UK ambassador to Iraq targeted with threatening messages Iraqi denies reports of rocket attack against Baghdad airport Iraq PM orders probe after three protesters killed in clashes
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 29 July 2020 07:34 PM

US imposes sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Al Assad’s eldest son Hafez

FILES-SYRIA-CONFLICT-BASHAR
The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Al Assad's son Hafez and Syrian businessman Wassim Al Qattan under the recently-passed Caesar Act.

Hafez Al Assad, born in 2001, is the eldest son of the Syrian leader who has ruled since 2000. He is being sanctioned to block the regime from receiving money that would be used to facilitate its activities.

A senior US official said  that this is “in line with our previous designations, which include the father [Bashar] and mother [Asma Al Akhras]".

"We have seen a rise in his [Hafez] prominence in the family," the official said, adding that President Al Assad's adult children "continued to conduct business on behalf of their parents”.

Also designated is Mr Al Qattan, a prominent businessman whose companies run malls and real estate projects in Damascus, the Syrian capital.

He is being sanctioned under what is known as the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act – signed by US President Donald Trump in December – which targets any affiliates of Mr Al Assad.

Related Stories
Read
ra

KSA proposes mechanism to accelerate implementation of deal on Yemen 30 July 2020 01:55 AM

fj

Syria investigates interception of Iranian plane by fighter jets: official 30 July 2020 01:25 AM

download

Iran provokes US into war by hitting dummy US carrier: analyst 30 July 2020 12:30 AM

Strait of Hormuz

Iran launches underground ballistic missiles during exercise 29 July 2020 03:05 PM

Jordanian King Abdullah II of Jordan

Jordan's King Abdullah issues decree to hold parliamentary elections, state media 29 July 2020 02:51 PM

8aaa5114a3a2c9a0a2d40afc6873bf37_L

Massive fire caused by blast at a parking lot in Iranian Kurdish province 29 July 2020 12:27 AM

Ukraine plane crash

Iran and Ukraine to discuss compensation for downed airliner 28 July 2020 02:49 PM

Coronavirus

Iran reports record one-day virus toll of 235 dead 28 July 2020 02:40 PM

Comments