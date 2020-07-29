Iraqi health official expects new COVID-19 wave as daily cases hit record high

Iraqi Deputy Health Minister Hazim al-Jumaili expected on Wednesday that the country will witness a new wave of COVID-19 infections, as the health ministry recorded 2,968 new cases, the highest daily increase since the outbreak of the disease.



"The infections are still high and Iraq is still in the first wave of COVID-19 infections," al-Jumaili told the official Iraqi News Agency (INA).



Al-Jumaili attributed the expected new wave to the absence of anti-coronavirus drugs, as well as the lack of compliance of the citizens with the preventive measures, according to INA.



The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday also warned of an increase in COVID-19 infections during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Iraq.



"Iraq is not yet out of the danger phase, and a wave of high infections is inevitable unless there is a commitment to preventive health measures and social distancing to limit the spread of the virus," Wael Hatahit, head of the WHO's emergency team in Iraq, said in an interview with the official al-Sabah newspaper.



Meanwhile, the health ministry reported 2,968 COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections in the country to 118,300.



It also reported 68 fatalities during the day, raising the death toll to 4,603, while 2,399 more patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 83,461.



The new cases were recorded after 18,556 testing kits were used across the country during the day, and a total of 965,317 tests have been carried out since the outbreak of the disease, according to the statement.



On July 26, Iraq's Higher Committee for Health and National Safety, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, decided to extend the weekly full curfew from July 30 to Aug. 9.