Iraq reports highest daily rise in coronavirus cases

Wednesday, 29 July 2020
The Iraqi health ministry said on Wednesday that it had registered nearly 3,000 new cases of coronavirus over the past day.

The ministry explained in a statement that at least 2,968 people have tested positive for COVID-19 across Iraq since yesterday.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus has also claimed the lives of 68 other people in the past 24 hours.

The new reports brought the total number of infections to 118,300 while the death toll rose to 4,603, the press release said, adding that 83,461 patients have so far recovered from the novel virus.
