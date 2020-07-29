Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Breaking
Iraqi health official expects new COVID-19 wave as daily cases hit record high Iraq's medical staff bear the toll of the coronavirus crisis WHO concludes COVID-19 awareness-raising campaign in Baghdad Iraq reports highest daily rise in coronavirus cases Massive fire caused by blast at a parking lot in Iranian Kurdish province Iraqi PM, UK envoy discuss security, economic challenges UK ambassador to Iraq targeted with threatening messages Iraqi denies reports of rocket attack against Baghdad airport Iraq PM orders probe after three protesters killed in clashes Iran supreme court upholds death sentence for five protesters
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 29 July 2020 03:05 PM

Iran launches underground ballistic missiles during exercise

Strait of Hormuz
Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise involving a fake aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, state television reported Wednesday, the latest barrage in a drill that saw two American bases temporarily go on alert over the launches.
Drones separately targeted the bridge of the fake aircraft carrier, according to the state TV report. The TV did not immediately air footage of the launches or the drone attack, nor did it identify the missiles used in the drill.
However, the message of the drill was clearly targeted at the United States.
A semiofficial news agency close to the Guard published a graphic overnight that photoshopped the image of an American carrier into the shape of a casket, with a caption quoting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pledging to seek revenge for the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in January.
The drill — and the American response to it — underlined the lingering threat of military conflict between Iran and the US after a series of escalating incidents last year led to the January drone strike. Tehran responded to that strike by firing ballistic missiles that wounded dozens of American forces in Iraq.
While the coronavirus pandemic has engulfed both Iran and the US for months, there has been a growing confrontation as America argues to extend a yearslong UN weapons embargo on Tehran that is due to expire in October. A recent incident over Syria involving an American jet fighter approaching an Iranian passenger plane also has renewed tensions.
Iranian commandos fast-roped down from a helicopter onto the replica in the footage aired Tuesday from the exercise called “Great Prophet 14.” Anti-aircraft guns opened fire on a target drone near the port city of Bandar Abbas.
State television footage also showed a variety of missiles being fired from fast boats, trucks, mobile launchers and a helicopter, some targeting the fake carrier. A commander said the Guard, a force answerable only to Khamenei, planned to fire “long-range ballistic missiles” as well during the drill that continued Wednesday.
Ballistic missile fire detected from the drill resulted in American troops being put on alert at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and Al-Udeid Air Base, the forward headquarters of the US military’s Central Command in Qatar, the military said. Troops sought cover during that time.
“The incident lasted for a matter of minutes and an all clear was declared after the threat ... had passed,” said US Army Maj. Beth Riordan, a Central Command spokeswoman.
Both bases are hundreds of kilometers (miles) away from where Iran put the replica aircraft carrier.
Al-Dhafra also is temporarily home to five French-built Rafale fighter jets on their way to India for that country’s air force.
Other footage from the exercise aired by Iran’s state television showed fast boats encircling the mock-up carrier, kicking up white waves in their wake. While Iran’s naval forces are dwarfed by the US Navy, its commanders practice so-called “swarm” tactics aimed at overwhelming the US carriers that pass through the strait on their way in and out of the Arabian Gulf.
It wasn’t immediately clear if all the footage was from Tuesday, as one overhead surveillance image that appeared to be shot by a drone bore Monday’s date. The exercise had been expected as satellite photos released Monday showed the fake carrier being moved into place by a tugboat.
A black-and-white satellite photo taken Tuesday by Colorado-based firm Maxar Technologies showed damage to the replica’s bow and several of its fake jet fighters.
Related Stories
Read
Jordanian King Abdullah II of Jordan

Jordan's King Abdullah issues decree to hold parliamentary elections, state media 29 July 2020 02:51 PM

8aaa5114a3a2c9a0a2d40afc6873bf37_L

Massive fire caused by blast at a parking lot in Iranian Kurdish province 29 July 2020 12:27 AM

Ukraine plane crash

Iran and Ukraine to discuss compensation for downed airliner 28 July 2020 02:49 PM

Coronavirus

Iran reports record one-day virus toll of 235 dead 28 July 2020 02:40 PM

Kermanshah fire

Explosion in Iran’s Kermanshah province, no casualties reported 28 July 2020 02:38 PM

israeli soldier

4 Hezbollah members killed, 1 Israeli soldier injured in border clashes: reports 27 July 2020 07:50 PM

netanyahu

Netanyahu announces 'serious security event' after clashes with Hezbollah 27 July 2020 07:47 PM

israel

Israeli fighter jets fly over Shebaa Farms after border clashes 27 July 2020 07:44 PM

Comments