Massive fire caused by blast at a parking lot in Iranian Kurdish province

A massive fire erupted on Tuesday after a blast at a parking lot in the Iranian Kurdish province of Kermanshah, causing significant damages.



Iranian news agencies said the explosion had occurred in a fuel tank at the Dolat Abad industrial area of Kermanshah.



There were no reports of casualties.



According to media reports, the fire erupted during maintenance work on the engine of a car. The blaze then spread to eight other vehicles.



This comes after a series of mysterious explosions and fire incidents at strategic sites in Iran, for which some allegations blamed Israel and the US.



Earlier this month, a major explosion hit the Natanz nuclear site, the country's primary uranium processing compound, while a separate blast ripped through the Parchin military complex near the Iranian capital Tehran.