Massive fire caused by blast at a parking lot in Iranian Kurdish province

Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Wednesday، 29 July 2020 12:27 AM

A massive fire erupted on Tuesday after a blast at a parking lot in the Iranian Kurdish province of Kermanshah, causing significant damages.

Iranian news agencies said the explosion had occurred in a fuel tank at the Dolat Abad industrial area of Kermanshah.

There were no reports of casualties.

According to media reports, the fire erupted during maintenance work on the engine of a car. The blaze then spread to eight other vehicles.

This comes after a series of mysterious explosions and fire incidents at strategic sites in Iran, for which some allegations blamed Israel and the US.

Earlier this month, a major explosion hit the Natanz nuclear site, the country's primary uranium processing compound, while a separate blast ripped through the Parchin military complex near the Iranian capital Tehran.
