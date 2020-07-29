Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Wednesday، 29 July 2020 12:18 AM

Iraqi PM, UK envoy discuss security, economic challenges

 Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Tuesday received UK Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hickey for talks on the security and economic challenges in the country.

Kadhimi's office said in a statement that the pair also shed light on the bilateral ties between Baghdad and London and ways to further strengthen the relations between the sides.

Hickey also noted in a statement that he reaffirmed his country's support to security, reforms, as well as human rights in Iraq.

"Productive meeting with @MAKadhimi this afternoon. We discussed the security and economic challenges facing Iraq and how the UK can best support security, reform and human rights in Iraq," the UK envoy wrote on Twitter.
