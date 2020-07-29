Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Wednesday، 29 July 2020 12:16 AM

Kurdistan COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 500

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said on Tuesday that the death toll from the coronavirus has now surpassed 500 in the region.

At least six people in the capital Erbil and two others in Sulaimaniya province have lost their lives since yesterday, with which the death toll rose to 504, the health ministry said in a statement.

Over the past day, 139 infections were registered in Erbil, 54 in Sulaimaniya, 42 in Raparin, 28 in Garmiyan, 24 in Duhok, and 15 in Halabja.

The Kurdistan Region has so far seen a total of 12,937 cases with 8,781 recoveries and 504 deaths while there are currently 3,652 active cases, according to the ministry.
