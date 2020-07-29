COVID-19: Iraq Records 2,747 Cases

At least 2,747 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Iraq in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
It further explained in a statement that 77 other people have died due to coronavirus during the same period of time, taking the death toll to 4,535.
Meanwhile, 3,918 patients have recovered from COVID-19 since yesterday.
The new reports brought the total number of infections to 115,332, out of which 81,062 patients have been discharged from the hospital since February, the ministry concluded.
