Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Tuesday، 28 July 2020 11:47 PM

Iraqi denies reports of rocket attack against Baghdad airport

Iraq has denied reports of a rocket attack on a military base in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport.

Earlier in the evening, media reports claimed that two Katyusha rockets were fired at Camp Victory which houses the US-led coalition forces.

They also added that the coalition helicopters were flying over the area.
Iraq's Security Media Cell denied the reports and confirmed that "there was no launch or fall" of any rockets in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport.

It also called on media outlets to be more "accurate" when reporting such incidents.

However, similar incidents have repeatedly been reported on various military bases housing the US-led coalition forces, for which Washington has often blamed the pro-Iranian militia groups in Iraq.
