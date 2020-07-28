Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Tuesday، 28 July 2020 02:38 PM

Explosion in Iran’s Kermanshah province, no casualties reported

An explosion has set a fuel tank on fire in Iran’s western province of Kermanshah on Tuesday, Iran’s Mizan news agency reported, in the latest in a series of fires and explosions, some of which have hit sensitive sites.
“An explosion in a fuel tank occurred in Dolat Abad industrial area parking area,” Mizan said, but there were no reports of casualties.
Iran’s Student News Agency ISNA said fuel tanks were exploded that caused a major fire in the area. A video of the incident published by Mizan showed plumes of dense black smoke billowing into the air.
