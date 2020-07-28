Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 28 July 2020
Tuesday، 28 July 2020 02:23 AM

Kurdish Leaders Convey Condolences on Passing of 'Mother of Martyrs'

3
Kurdish prominent leader and former President of the Kurdistan Region, Masoud Barzani, has expressed condolences on the passing of renowned Kurdish woman Ayisha Taha, who was given the title of "Mother of Martyrs".

Ayisha Taha, who died on Monday at the age of 94, received the title after three of her sons were killed on the same day in the fight against the jihadist group of Islamic State (IS) in 2014.

Barzani, in his statement, extended condolences to the family of Taha and reminded that she was a "classic example of patience and bravery", and that "everyone" in Kurdistan Region was proud of her.

Moreover, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also sent condolences to the family of Ayisha Taha and wished them comfort.

The Kurdish premier said that he was "so saddened" to hear about the loss of the renowned Kurdish woman.
