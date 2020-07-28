Iraq Reports over 2,550 COVID-19 Cases



The Iraqi health ministry on Monday said that more than 2,550 other people had tested positive for the coronavirus over the past 24 hours.



The ministry explained in a statement that it had confirmed at least 2,553 new infections of COVID-19 since yesterday, taking the the total number to 112,585.



During the same period of time, 96 other patients have also lost their lives.



The death toll has now reached 4,458 while 77,144 patients have recovered from the novel virus since February, the ministry added.