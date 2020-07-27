Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 28 July 2020
Breaking
Iran supreme court upholds death sentence for five protesters Iraqi PM focused on ending country’s conflicts Iraq reports 2,459 new coronaviurs cases, 78 deaths Iran, Russia, Syria, Iraq hold anti-terrorism meeting in Baghdad Former Unaoil manager sentenced to five years over Iraq bribery Iraq resumes int'l flights as total COVID-19 infections exceed 100,000 Finnish FM visited Iraq over bilateral ties, embassy's reopening U.S. provided over $46 million in coronavirus assistance for Iraq: embassy Iraq to impose nationwide curfew on Eid Adha holidays Iran executes another Kurdish inmate: human rights group
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 27 July 2020 10:43 PM

Iraqi PM orders investigation after protesters killed in Tahrir Square

kadh
The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Monday, ordered the investigation of the facts about the events of Tahrir Square that took place on Sunday evening.

A government statement indicated that "Al-Kadhimi held a meeting with the security leaders at the headquarters of the Minister of Interior, in the presence of the Minister of Interior, the head of the National Security Agency and the National Security Adviser."

He added: "During the meeting, the security situation in the country was discussed, the developments of the events that took place yesterday, and Al-Kadhimi instructed fact-finding on the unfortunate events that took place yesterday, provided that the results will reach within a maximum period of 72 hours."

The government statement indicated that "peaceful protest is a right guaranteed by the Iraqi constitution, and the duty of the government and its security services is to protect peaceful demonstrations and listen to the demands of the demonstrators."
Related Stories
Read
3

Kurdish Leaders Convey Condolences on Passing of 'Mother of Martyrs' 28 July 2020 02:23 AM

2

Iraq Reports over 2,550 COVID-19 Cases 28 July 2020 02:21 AM

1

Multiple Rockets Hit Iraqi Base Housing US-led Coalition Forces 28 July 2020 02:19 AM

prot

Iraqi officials censure PM Kadhimi after protester killed in Baghdad 27 July 2020 10:40 PM

Eight injured in second day of Baghdad protests

Two protesters die after clashes with police in Baghdad: medics, security sources 27 July 2020 03:21 PM

1

Iraq Announces 10-Day Lockdown During Eid Holidays 27 July 2020 12:45 AM

1

Huge Explosions Rock Military Base in South of Baghdad 27 July 2020 12:43 AM

1

IED Bombing Kills 10-Year-Old Kurdish Boy, Injures Four in Afrin 27 July 2020 12:24 AM

Comments