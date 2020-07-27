Iraqi PM orders investigation after protesters killed in Tahrir Square

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Monday, ordered the investigation of the facts about the events of Tahrir Square that took place on Sunday evening.



A government statement indicated that "Al-Kadhimi held a meeting with the security leaders at the headquarters of the Minister of Interior, in the presence of the Minister of Interior, the head of the National Security Agency and the National Security Adviser."



He added: "During the meeting, the security situation in the country was discussed, the developments of the events that took place yesterday, and Al-Kadhimi instructed fact-finding on the unfortunate events that took place yesterday, provided that the results will reach within a maximum period of 72 hours."



The government statement indicated that "peaceful protest is a right guaranteed by the Iraqi constitution, and the duty of the government and its security services is to protect peaceful demonstrations and listen to the demands of the demonstrators."