Iraqi officials censure PM Kadhimi after protester killed in Baghdad

Investigations are ongoing as two demonstrators were reportedly killed and dozens were injured in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

The scene was described as "a bloody night in Baghdad".

Mishaan Al-Jubouri said Kadhimi could not even prevent protesters from being killed by live rounds during his term, while he had claimed he would bring murderers of protesters during Abdul Mahdi’s tenure to justice.

Ayad Allawi said while, we had hoped that killers of the demonstrators would be revealed, we were surprised by the repressive forces shedding protesters’ blood again.

For his part, Karim Al-Nouri said Bloodshed at October 2019 protests brought down Abdul Mahdi, and bloodshed at July 2020 protesters will have a cost. Kadhimi should understand the message!