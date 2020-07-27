Netanyahu announces 'serious security event' after clashes with Hezbollah

Commenting on earlier clashes between Israel's IDF and Iran-backed Hezbollah near border, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "we are in a serious security event."

On Monday, the border area between Lebanon and Israel witnessed an exchange of fire, while the Israeli army announced a "security incident".



RT correspondent in Lebanon reported that explosions and gunfire were heard in the Shebaa Farms area, on the southern Lebanese border adjacent to Israel and Syria.



The reporter indicated that an intense flight of Israeli warplanes was monitored in the airspace of Shebaa Farms.



He talked about the fall of several Israeli shells in the vicinity of the town of Kafr Shuba and the headquarters of the "UNIFIL" forces in the Shab'a farms area.