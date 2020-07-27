Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 28 July 2020
Breaking
Iran supreme court upholds death sentence for five protesters Iraqi PM focused on ending country’s conflicts Iraq reports 2,459 new coronaviurs cases, 78 deaths Iran, Russia, Syria, Iraq hold anti-terrorism meeting in Baghdad Former Unaoil manager sentenced to five years over Iraq bribery Iraq resumes int'l flights as total COVID-19 infections exceed 100,000 Finnish FM visited Iraq over bilateral ties, embassy's reopening U.S. provided over $46 million in coronavirus assistance for Iraq: embassy Iraq to impose nationwide curfew on Eid Adha holidays Iran executes another Kurdish inmate: human rights group
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 27 July 2020 03:24 PM

Iran moves mock-up U.S. carrier to mouth of Gulf: satellite images

Strait of Hormuz

Iran has moved a mock-up U.S. aircraft carrier to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, satellite images show, suggesting it will use the look-alike vessel for target practice in war games in a Gulf shipping channel vital to world oil exports.

 

The use of dummy American warships has become an occasional feature of training by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and its naval forces, including in 2015 when Iranian missiles hit a mock-up resembling a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. 
Tehran, which opposes the presence of U.S. and Western navies in the Gulf, frequently holds naval war games in the strategic Strait, the conduit for some 30% of all crude and other oil liquids traded by sea. 


One of the images taken on July 26 by U.S.-based space technology firm Maxar Technologies showed an Iranian fast attack boat moving toward the model U.S. carrier in the strategic waterway. Another image showed model planes lined up on the deck of the fake carrier. 


“We cannot speak to what Iran hopes to gain by building this mock-up, or what tactical value they would hope to gain by using such a mock-up in a training or offensive exercise scenario,” said Commander Rebecca Rebarich, the spokeswoman for the U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet. 


“We remain confident in our naval forces’ ability to defend themselves against any maritime threat.” 


Tensions have spiked between Iran and the United States since 2018, when U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six powers and reimposed sanctions that has sharply dropped Tehran’s oil exports. 
Iran’s Guards in April said Tehran would destroy U.S. warships if its security is threatened in the Gulf. Iranian officials have repeatedly threatened to block Hormuz if Iran is not able to export oil or if its nuclear sites are attacked. 

There have been periodic confrontations between the Iranian Guards and the U.S. military in the Gulf in recent years. U.S. officials have said closing the Strait would be crossing a “red line” and America would take action to reopen it. 


Iran cannot legally close the waterway unilaterally because part of it is in Omani territorial waters. However, ships that sail it pass through Iranian waters, which are under the responsibility of the Iran’s Guards naval force.

Related Stories
Read
israeli soldier

4 Hezbollah members killed, 1 Israeli soldier injured in border clashes: reports 27 July 2020 07:50 PM

netanyahu

Netanyahu announces 'serious security event' after clashes with Hezbollah 27 July 2020 07:47 PM

israel

Israeli fighter jets fly over Shebaa Farms after border clashes 27 July 2020 07:44 PM

hezbollah1

Explosions, fire exchange between Israeli forces, Hezbollah 27 July 2020 07:42 PM

Strait of Hormuz

Iran moves mock-up U.S. carrier to mouth of Gulf: satellite images 27 July 2020 03:27 PM

drone

Israeli army says one of its drones crashed inside Lebanon 26 July 2020 10:43 PM

hook

Iran arms embargo lapse would ‘intensify’ regional violence: US envoy 26 July 2020 10:38 PM

hamas

Hamas leader outside Palestine tests positive for coronavirus 26 July 2020 09:29 PM

Comments