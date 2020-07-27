Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 28 July 2020
Breaking
Iran supreme court upholds death sentence for five protesters Iraqi PM focused on ending country’s conflicts Iraq reports 2,459 new coronaviurs cases, 78 deaths Iran, Russia, Syria, Iraq hold anti-terrorism meeting in Baghdad Former Unaoil manager sentenced to five years over Iraq bribery Iraq resumes int'l flights as total COVID-19 infections exceed 100,000 Finnish FM visited Iraq over bilateral ties, embassy's reopening U.S. provided over $46 million in coronavirus assistance for Iraq: embassy Iraq to impose nationwide curfew on Eid Adha holidays Iran executes another Kurdish inmate: human rights group
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 27 July 2020 03:21 PM

Two protesters die after clashes with police in Baghdad: medics, security sources

Eight injured in second day of Baghdad protests

Clashes between Iraqi protesters and security forces in central Baghdad killed at least two demonstrators overnight, security and medical sources said on Monday. 


It was the first such deadly incident for months at Tahrir Square, which became a symbol of anti-government protests during months of deadly mass unrest last year. 


The protesters had begun marching from Tahrir to nearby Tayaran Square chanting about worsening power cuts during a heat wave that has sent temperatures soaring above 50 degrees centigrade in Iraq. 


Security forces tried to contain the march and fired tear gas, police, medics and protesters said. Protesters threw stones and petrol bombs, a security source said. 


Medics at two hospitals in Baghdad said two men were hit in their head and neck with tear gas canisters and died of their injuries overnight. Several members of the security forces suffered minor injuries, police said. 


Iraq’s biggest anti-government protests for decades broke out last October and continued for several months with hundreds of thousands of Iraqis demanding jobs, services and the removal of the country’s ruling elite, which they say is corrupt. 

The protests caused the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who was replaced in May by incumbent Mustafa al-Kadhimi, a former intelligence chief. 


Nearly 500 people were killed during last year’s protests. 


Sporadic demonstrations have resumed in recent weeks in several Iraqi provinces, most recently over lack of electricity. 

Related Stories
Read
3

Kurdish Leaders Convey Condolences on Passing of 'Mother of Martyrs' 28 July 2020 02:23 AM

2

Iraq Reports over 2,550 COVID-19 Cases 28 July 2020 02:21 AM

1

Multiple Rockets Hit Iraqi Base Housing US-led Coalition Forces 28 July 2020 02:19 AM

kadh

Iraqi PM orders investigation after protesters killed in Tahrir Square 27 July 2020 10:43 PM

prot

Iraqi officials censure PM Kadhimi after protester killed in Baghdad 27 July 2020 10:40 PM

1

Iraq Announces 10-Day Lockdown During Eid Holidays 27 July 2020 12:45 AM

1

Huge Explosions Rock Military Base in South of Baghdad 27 July 2020 12:43 AM

1

IED Bombing Kills 10-Year-Old Kurdish Boy, Injures Four in Afrin 27 July 2020 12:24 AM

Comments