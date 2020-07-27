Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 27 July 2020
Monday، 27 July 2020 12:45 AM

Iraq Announces 10-Day Lockdown During Eid Holidays

The Iraqi government said on Sunday that the entire country except the Kurdistan Region will be placed under lockdown during the Eid al-Adha holidays.

The decision was made in line with the alarming numbers of COVID-19 infections in Iraq.

According to an official statement, Iraq’s high council of national health convened today in the presence of country’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and decided to impose the lockdown starting on 30th July until 9th August.

Iraq’s health ministry said earlier today that 2,459 more people were diagnosed with the novel virus in the past 24 hours alone.

According to a ministry statement, 78 people also died within the same period.
