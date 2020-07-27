Huge Explosions Rock Military Base in South of Baghdad



Several massive explosions hit Camp Saqar in Baghdad’s southern neighborhood of Dora, security sources confirmed.



Huge smoke was seen filling the sky over the camp on Sunday afternoon with a series of explosions heard in the neighborhood.



Iraq’s Security Media Cell confirmed the explosions in a short statement and said the ammunition depot at the camp had exploded.



It also rejected any subversive actions, saying the depot had caught fire due to the high temperature and poor storage conditions of the ammunition.