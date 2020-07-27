IED Bombing Kills 10-Year-Old Kurdish Boy, Injures Four in Afrin



A bomb blast on Sunday evening rocked the Kurdish city of Afrin in northwest Syria, killing at least one and injuring four others.



A source from the city told BasNews on condition of anonymity that the explosion was carried out via an improvised explosive device (IED) placed in a waste container on Jindiris street of Afrin.



“A 10-year-old Kurdish boy was killed by the explosion and four others were wounded,” the source said.



BasNews has learned that those injured are from the same family.



Afrin is a Kurdish city that has been under the control of the Turkish army and Ankara-backed Islamist militias since early 2018.



Today’s explosion has not yet been claimed by any group or organization.