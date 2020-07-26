Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 27 July 2020
Sunday، 26 July 2020 10:43 PM

Israeli army says one of its drones crashed inside Lebanon

An Israeli drone crashed inside Lebanon during operational activity along the border, an Israeli military spokeswoman said. 


“There is no concern that any information was leaked,” the spokeswoman said. 
Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the drone crashed after it experienced a technical failure. 

Tensions have risen along Israel’s frontier with Syria and Lebanon this week after a fighter from the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah was killed in an apparent Israeli strike on the edge of Damascus. 


The Israeli military has since boosted its forces on its northern front.

