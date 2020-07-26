Iraq announces bundle of strict coronavirus measures before Eid

Iraq announced, on Sunday, the imposition of a series of strict measures on the occasion of Eid al-Adha to confront the outbreak of the Corona virus, in which the number of infections exceeded the threshold of 100 thousand days ago, with its severity increasing.



The announcement of the increased measures came after the meeting of the Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety, chaired by the President of the Iraqi government, Mustafa Al-Kazemi.



A statement issued by Al-Kazemi’s office said that the measures include imposing a comprehensive curfew during the holidays, from next Thursday to the next Sunday, provided that the ban is considered after the Eid holiday.