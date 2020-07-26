Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 27 July 2020
Breaking
Iran supreme court upholds death sentence for five protesters Iraqi PM focused on ending country’s conflicts Iraq reports 2,459 new coronaviurs cases, 78 deaths Iran, Russia, Syria, Iraq hold anti-terrorism meeting in Baghdad Former Unaoil manager sentenced to five years over Iraq bribery Iraq resumes int'l flights as total COVID-19 infections exceed 100,000 Finnish FM visited Iraq over bilateral ties, embassy's reopening U.S. provided over $46 million in coronavirus assistance for Iraq: embassy Iraq to impose nationwide curfew on Eid Adha holidays Iran executes another Kurdish inmate: human rights group
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 26 July 2020 09:54 PM

Iraq announces bundle of strict coronavirus measures before Eid

baghdad
Iraq announced, on Sunday, the imposition of a series of strict measures on the occasion of Eid al-Adha to confront the outbreak of the Corona virus, in which the number of infections exceeded the threshold of 100 thousand days ago, with its severity increasing.

The announcement of the increased measures came after the meeting of the Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety, chaired by the President of the Iraqi government, Mustafa Al-Kazemi.

A statement issued by Al-Kazemi’s office said that the measures include imposing a comprehensive curfew during the holidays, from next Thursday to the next Sunday, provided that the ban is considered after the Eid holiday.
Related Stories
Read
1

Iraq Announces 10-Day Lockdown During Eid Holidays 27 July 2020 12:45 AM

1

Huge Explosions Rock Military Base in South of Baghdad 27 July 2020 12:43 AM

1

IED Bombing Kills 10-Year-Old Kurdish Boy, Injures Four in Afrin 27 July 2020 12:24 AM

iraq iran flags

Iran's exports to Iraq drop 40 percent in second quarter 26 July 2020 10:48 PM

expl

Huge explosions heard in Baghdad's Saqr Camp 26 July 2020 09:20 PM

coronavirus-4944680_960_720

Iraq reports 2,459 new coronaviurs cases, 78 deaths 26 July 2020 05:28 PM

61688858

Iran, Russia, Syria, Iraq hold anti-terrorism meeting in Baghdad 26 July 2020 05:25 PM

army iraq

Iraqi forces assigned to all border crossings: Ops command 26 July 2020 01:43 AM

Comments