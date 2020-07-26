Huge explosions heard in Baghdad's Saqr Camp

Explosions were heard, on Sunday evening, in Baghdad, and smoke billowed near "Saqr Camp" in the Dora area, which contains sites belonging to the Popular Mobilization and the Federal Police Forces.



Ambulances rushed to move the injured from inside the camp after the explosions, which occurred inside the stores of equipment.



And the Iraqi News Agency on Telegram quoted the security media as saying that two successive explosions occurred in the Saidiya area near the Hilla-Baghdad Highway, specifically at the Al-Saqr base.



The security media indicated that the explosions that occurred in the Al-Saqr camp in Baghdad occurred after an explosion of ammunition and ammunition belonging to the Federal Police because of the high air temperature and poor storage.