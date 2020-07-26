Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 27 July 2020
Breaking
Iran supreme court upholds death sentence for five protesters Iraqi PM focused on ending country’s conflicts Iraq reports 2,459 new coronaviurs cases, 78 deaths Iran, Russia, Syria, Iraq hold anti-terrorism meeting in Baghdad Former Unaoil manager sentenced to five years over Iraq bribery Iraq resumes int'l flights as total COVID-19 infections exceed 100,000 Finnish FM visited Iraq over bilateral ties, embassy's reopening U.S. provided over $46 million in coronavirus assistance for Iraq: embassy Iraq to impose nationwide curfew on Eid Adha holidays Iran executes another Kurdish inmate: human rights group
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 26 July 2020 09:20 PM

Huge explosions heard in Baghdad's Saqr Camp

expl
Explosions were heard, on Sunday evening, in Baghdad, and smoke billowed near "Saqr Camp" in the Dora area, which contains sites belonging to the Popular Mobilization and the Federal Police Forces.

Ambulances rushed to move the injured from inside the camp after the explosions, which occurred inside the stores of equipment.

And the Iraqi News Agency on Telegram quoted the security media as saying that two successive explosions occurred in the Saidiya area near the Hilla-Baghdad Highway, specifically at the Al-Saqr base.

The security media indicated that the explosions that occurred in the Al-Saqr camp in Baghdad occurred after an explosion of ammunition and ammunition belonging to the Federal Police because of the high air temperature and poor storage.
Related Stories
Read
1

Iraq Announces 10-Day Lockdown During Eid Holidays 27 July 2020 12:45 AM

1

Huge Explosions Rock Military Base in South of Baghdad 27 July 2020 12:43 AM

1

IED Bombing Kills 10-Year-Old Kurdish Boy, Injures Four in Afrin 27 July 2020 12:24 AM

iraq iran flags

Iran's exports to Iraq drop 40 percent in second quarter 26 July 2020 10:48 PM

baghdad

Iraq announces bundle of strict coronavirus measures before Eid 26 July 2020 09:54 PM

coronavirus-4944680_960_720

Iraq reports 2,459 new coronaviurs cases, 78 deaths 26 July 2020 05:28 PM

61688858

Iran, Russia, Syria, Iraq hold anti-terrorism meeting in Baghdad 26 July 2020 05:25 PM

army iraq

Iraqi forces assigned to all border crossings: Ops command 26 July 2020 01:43 AM

Comments