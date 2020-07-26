Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 26 July 2020
Breaking
Iran supreme court upholds death sentence for five protesters Iraqi PM focused on ending country’s conflicts Iraq reports 2,459 new coronaviurs cases, 78 deaths Iran, Russia, Syria, Iraq hold anti-terrorism meeting in Baghdad Former Unaoil manager sentenced to five years over Iraq bribery Iraq resumes int'l flights as total COVID-19 infections exceed 100,000 Finnish FM visited Iraq over bilateral ties, embassy's reopening U.S. provided over $46 million in coronavirus assistance for Iraq: embassy Iraq to impose nationwide curfew on Eid Adha holidays Iran executes another Kurdish inmate: human rights group
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 26 July 2020 06:48 PM

Iran supreme court upholds death sentence for five protesters

gas-price-protests
Iran Supreme Court has upheld the death sentences of five men who were arrested by security forces during the December 2017 and January 2018 protests.

The names of the five people whose death sentences have been upheld by the Supreme Court in Isfahan are: Mehdi Salehi Ghale Shahrokhi, Mohammad Bastami, Majid Nazari Kondori, Hadi Kiani and Abbas Mohammadi.

Some sources say each of the men has received two death sentences for the charges of “waging war against God” and “baghi (taking arms against the government)”.

This came nearly one month after the Head of the Justice Department of Isfahan Province on June 26 said eight individuals were sentenced for “corruption on earth”, a charge carrying the death sentence according to Iran’s Islamic Penal Code.

Mohammad-Reza Habibi who was speaking at a Friday prayer sermon did not mention any details about these cases or which protests the defendants had participated in but warned Iranians that if major protesters such as in 2009, January 2018 and November 2019 erupt again, we will “deal decisively with rioters”.

Iran Supreme Court recently upheld the death sentences against three young men for participating in the nationwide protests in November 2019 in Tehran.
However, the regime’s judiciary was forced to temporarily halt the executions and said its chief would consider any request from the men to review their sentences.

Lawyers for the three men also were reportedly told that they could for the first time examine the court papers and evidence against their clients.

The Iranian regime has sentenced many protesters to heavy prison terms, lashes, and even death to prevent further protests.


Related Stories
Read
coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

Iran official denies 'herd immunity' is government coronavirus policy 26 July 2020 02:27 PM

Iranian MiG-29 fighter jet

Iran unofficially accuses Jordan of 'role' in interception of Iran airliner 26 July 2020 02:25 PM

kais

Tunisia's President appoints interior minister as new PM 25 July 2020 11:49 PM

Cairo

Egypt continues to record lower number of coronavirus cases 25 July 2020 11:42 PM

Burning_bus,_Iranian_presidential_election_2009

New fire breaks out near officials' homes in Iran 25 July 2020 11:18 PM

protest Iran

Iran jails 20 protesting downing of Ukrainian plane, none sentenced from military 25 July 2020 10:26 PM

hassan-rouhani-iran

Iranian president urges coronavirus caution during religious festivities 25 July 2020 03:41 PM

Mahan Airline

Iranian judiciary says passengers on 'harassed' airliner can sue U.S. in Iran courts 25 July 2020 03:37 PM

Comments