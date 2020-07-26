Iraq reports 2,459 new coronaviurs cases, 78 deaths

On Sunday, Iraq reported 2,459 new coronavirus cases and 78 deaths, according to the country’s health ministry.



In a statement, the ministry added that 609 cases were registered in Baghdad, 390 in Basra, 240 in Karbala, 198 in Babil, 138 in Wasit, 128 in Sulaimani, 109 in Diyala and 102 in Kirkuk, 31 in Najaf, 76 in Erbil, 11 in Duhok, 79 in Maysan, 96 in Diwaniyah, 96 more in Dhi Qar, 17 in Anbar, 87 in Muthanna, 41 in Nineveh and 11 in Salahuddin.



The ministry further said that 1,900 more patients had recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.



So far, Iraq has recorded 110,032 cases of the coronavirus, of which 75,217 have recovered and 4,362 have died, according to the health ministry.



