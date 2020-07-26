Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 26 July 2020
Sunday، 26 July 2020 05:25 PM

Iran, Russia, Syria, Iraq hold anti-terrorism meeting in Baghdad

A quadripartite meeting on information exchange and security cooperation with representatives of Iran, Russia, Syria, and Iraq was held in Baghdad.

The meeting reviewed the latest condition of the hidden cores of the ISIS terrorist group in Iraq and stressed the need to further strengthen and coordinate the “Information Exchange Center” in order to eradicate terrorism in the region, according to the military attaché of Iran in Iraq, Brigadier General Mostafa Moradian.

“The center had played an important role in assisting the intelligence supply of the Iraqi and Syrian armed forces since its establishment. More than 8,000 targets from important and sensitive centers, gathering places, weapons depots, ammunition and equipment of ISIS have been handed over to Iraq and Syria with the help of the member states of the quartet meeting, and this process has caused severe blows to ISIS terrorist group,” he announced on the sidelines of the meeting.

“Recently, following the recent movements of ISIS' hidden cores due to the coronavirus outbreak in some infected areas, especially on the Syrian-Iraqi border, this center has been able to play an important role in intelligence and security assistance to countries dealing with ISIS terrorist group,” General Mostafa Moradian went on to say.

Iran, Iraq, Russia, and Syria set up Information Exchange and Security Cooperation Center in Baghdad in 2015 aiming at exchanging information to combat terrorism.
