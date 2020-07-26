Iran unofficially accuses Jordan of 'role' in interception of Iran airliner

A website close to Iran’s security council has said “most probably the two American F-15 fighter planes” that intercepted an Iranian airliner on July 23 flew out of al-Azraq airbase in Jordan.



This is the first time Iran unofficially blames Jordan as having had a role in the interception of the airliner.



Nour News also claimed that American “warplanes and drones” involved in the targeted killing of Qassem Soleimani in January flew out of al-Azraq.



The commander of Iran’s Aerospace force in the past had blamed Jordan for having been the launch pad for American drones that killed Soleimani, but Amman had denied the accusation.



A Mahan Air Airbus was intercepted over Syria “for identification” by at least one U.S. jet, leading to controversy over it s flight path, destination and whether the U.S. action endangered the passengers.



The U.S. military said it had to identify the plane which could have posed a danger to its base at Tanaf in Syria.



Iranian reports all along have spoken of two fighter planes, while the U.S. military in a statement has said only one aircraft was involved.



Nour News also threatened Jordan that its support for U.S. military operations can have “consequences” and demanded Jordan’s chargé d'affaires in Tehran be summoned.



Iranian officials and media have presented the incident as a sign of American threatening behavior and recklessness and its hardliner Judiciary has demanded the foreign ministry resort to international legal action.