Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 26 July 2020
Breaking
Iran supreme court upholds death sentence for five protesters Iraqi PM focused on ending country’s conflicts Iraq reports 2,459 new coronaviurs cases, 78 deaths Iran, Russia, Syria, Iraq hold anti-terrorism meeting in Baghdad Former Unaoil manager sentenced to five years over Iraq bribery Iraq resumes int'l flights as total COVID-19 infections exceed 100,000 Finnish FM visited Iraq over bilateral ties, embassy's reopening U.S. provided over $46 million in coronavirus assistance for Iraq: embassy Iraq to impose nationwide curfew on Eid Adha holidays Iran executes another Kurdish inmate: human rights group
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 26 July 2020 02:25 PM

Iran unofficially accuses Jordan of 'role' in interception of Iran airliner

Iranian MiG-29 fighter jet

A website close to Iran’s security council has said “most probably the two American F-15 fighter planes” that intercepted an Iranian airliner on July 23 flew out of al-Azraq airbase in Jordan.


This is the first time Iran unofficially blames Jordan as having had a role in the interception of the airliner.


Nour News also claimed that American “warplanes and drones” involved in the targeted killing of Qassem Soleimani in January flew out of al-Azraq.


The commander of Iran’s Aerospace force in the past had blamed Jordan for having been the launch pad for American drones that killed Soleimani, but Amman had denied the accusation.


A Mahan Air Airbus was intercepted over Syria “for identification” by at least one U.S. jet, leading to controversy over it s flight path, destination and whether the U.S. action endangered the passengers.


The U.S. military said it had to identify the plane which could have posed a danger to its base at Tanaf in Syria.


Iranian reports all along have spoken of two fighter planes, while the U.S. military in a statement has said only one aircraft was involved.


Nour News also threatened Jordan that its support for U.S. military operations can have “consequences” and demanded Jordan’s chargé d'affaires in Tehran be summoned.


Iranian officials and media have presented the incident as a sign of American threatening behavior and recklessness and its hardliner Judiciary has demanded the foreign ministry resort to international legal action.

Related Stories
Read
gas-price-protests

Iran supreme court upholds death sentence for five protesters 26 July 2020 06:48 PM

coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

Iran official denies 'herd immunity' is government coronavirus policy 26 July 2020 02:27 PM

kais

Tunisia's President appoints interior minister as new PM 25 July 2020 11:49 PM

Cairo

Egypt continues to record lower number of coronavirus cases 25 July 2020 11:42 PM

Burning_bus,_Iranian_presidential_election_2009

New fire breaks out near officials' homes in Iran 25 July 2020 11:18 PM

protest Iran

Iran jails 20 protesting downing of Ukrainian plane, none sentenced from military 25 July 2020 10:26 PM

hassan-rouhani-iran

Iranian president urges coronavirus caution during religious festivities 25 July 2020 03:41 PM

Mahan Airline

Iranian judiciary says passengers on 'harassed' airliner can sue U.S. in Iran courts 25 July 2020 03:37 PM

Comments