Sunday, 26 July 2020
Sunday، 26 July 2020 01:43 AM

Iraqi forces assigned to all border crossings: Ops command

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced assigning security forces to all border crossings, to control all outlets, enforce law, and combat corruption and waste of public money.

The US and its allies are continuing their retreat back to Baghdad, AP reported.

On Saturday the US and Spanish militaries withdrew from Basmaya base, south of the capital, and handed it over to their Iraqi counterparts.
