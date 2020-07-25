Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 26 July 2020
Saturday، 25 July 2020 11:42 PM

Egypt continues to record lower number of coronavirus cases

Cairo

Egypt keeps on recording a lower daily number of coronavirus cases; after only 511 people tested positive for the virus and 40 died.

 

The Ministry of Health announced, on Saturday, that 933 persons recovering from the Coronavirus were discharged from hospitals, after receiving the necessary medical care and recovering, bringing the total number of people recovering from the virus to 32,903 cases to date.

The number of people recovering was a record in Egypt, where the virus appeared about 5 months ago.

